‘Outlander’ Season 6 Episode 2 Recap: “Allegiance”

Before we delve into this Outlander season six episode two recap, let’s take a quick look back at the events of the season six premiere. Claire’s self-medicating with ether (which wasn’t in the books) and Fergus is hitting the bottle to the point he’s no longer capable of helping a ready-to-deliver Marsali. Plus, Fraser’s Ridge’s welcomed a man who butted heads with Jamie in Ardsmuir Prison, something which will certainly cause additional stress among the settlers at a particularly precarious time.

Starz’s Outlander season six episode two – “Allegiance” – begins with Jamie (Sam Heughan), the newly appointed Indian agent, and Ian (John Bell) meeting with the Cherokee. They request more guns and Jamie isn’t certain that’s possible. The King might be leery of arming the Cherokee to fight the British. Chief Bird-Who-Sings-In-The-Morning (Glen Gould) warns Jamie they’ll defend their land from trespassers and reminds him they’ve fought alongside the British before.

Back on Fraser’s Ridge, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) allows Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to remove his stitches but not to mend his right hand. He’s decided it’s God’s will, but Claire believes he’s simply scared. She explains she’ll use ether to knock him out and he won’t feel any pain. Tom remains stubbornly set against allowing her to help.

Claire invites Malva (Jessica Reynolds) to join her to check on Marsali (Lauren Lyle) the following day, but Allan (Alexander Vlahos) claims his sister’s too busy.

That evening at the Cherokee encampment Jamie’s roused from sleep by a strange woman joining him in bed. Ian points out there are actually two women who want to bed him, and that it must be an honor and a privilege to lie with the King’s agent.

Ian chuckles at Jamie’s plight as the women continue to attempt to arouse Jamie. Ian finally tries to explain to the women why Jamie can’t sleep with them, making up a story about the Creator coming to Jamie and making him promise not to lie with a woman until he supplies the Cherokee with more guns.

Ian laughs as he translates the women. One’s disappointed because Jamie’s apparently well endowed. The other’s okay since Jamie may have given her a red-haired baby – and that wouldn’t go over well among the Cherokee.

As they leave, Jamie warns Ian he’d be advised to stifle his glee.

The following morning Malva shows up at Marsali’s to watch Claire perform the examination. Claire explains what she’s doing as Marsali indicates she’s beyond ready to get this baby out of her womb.

Claire once again notices the bruises on Marsali’s wrists but doesn’t mention them in front of Malva. After the girl leaves, Claire asks about Fergus and Marsali blames the bruising on falls. Claire’s worried about some swelling and headaches Marsali’s experiencing and suggests she move to the big house until she delivers.

Claire asks, again, about the origin of the bruises and Marsali finally admits Fergus grabbed her arm.

Of course Marsali blames herself for Fergus’ behavior and reveals Fergus is drinking because he’s ashamed he didn’t do a better job of protecting them against the Browns. He refuses to believe it wasn’t his fault.

Claire returns home and imagines she hears Lionel Brown. Clearly suffering from PTSD, Claire administers a dose of ether to temporarily block out the memories of the kidnapping and rape.

Over at the Mackenzie place, Roger (Richard Rankin) returns home to find Brianna (Sophie Skelton) working on white phosphorus. Roger’s worried it’ll explode but Brianna explains she’s packed it in water, so it won’t burst into flames.

Her goal: to make matches!

Roger tells Brianna that Tom Christie has invited him to deliver a sermon at the funeral of an elderly woman from their group who suddenly passed away.

Jamie returns home and he’s in a randy mood, declaring he must have his gorgeous wife the second he’s in her presence. Afterward, Claire jokes that she’s smiling because she’s trying to rank his words. “I like you…I love you…I worship you…I must have my c*ck inside you…in terms of their relative sincerity,” says a satisfied Claire. Jamie claims he meant every word – especially the last one!

The conversation turns serious as Jamie wonders if Claire remembers whose side the Cherokee fought on during the Revolutionary War. Claire’s sorry she doesn’t know the answer, and Jamie explains he doesn’t want to arm a potential enemy. If he doesn’t give them weapons, they’ll probably fight alongside him and the rebels. If he does, it’s likely they’ll fight for the Crown.

Claire correctly points out they’ll lose either way.

Ian interrupts their alone time to announce Major Donald MacDonald (Robin Laing) has arrived, and Jamie’s able to ask him about the Cherokees’ loyalty to the Crown. Ian’s listening in as Jamie skirts the Cherokees’ demands for guns and instead tells MacDonald about not wanting trespassers on their land. Ian’s about to mention the guns when MacDonald begins sneezing. He’s allergic to cats and Jamie believes adorable Adso must be close by.

MacDonald excuses himself, leaving Ian to question his uncle. Jamie reminds him it’s not his place to speak with MacDonald, but Ian doesn’t understand why he didn’t pass along the Cherokees’ requests for guns. Jamie admits Claire’s unsure what happens to the Cherokee during the war and finally reveals to Ian that those loyal to the Crown will lose the war.

Ian wonders which side they’ll take, and Jamie confirms he’ll fight alongside the rebels. They will win the war, but the fate of the Cherokee is unclear. “It would be a shame if our Indian neighbors became our enemies,” says Ian.

Ian confirms he’ll stand by Jamie, and Jamie hopes Ian will keep all this to himself. “For those of us that have this knowledge of the future, it must inform our decisions,” explains Jamie. This knowledge is both a blessing and a curse.

Later, Jamie and Claire join those gathered for Grannie Wilson’s funeral. Roger’s leading the group in prayer when suddenly the elderly woman begins breathing. She sucks in air and Claire suggests they make the woman comfortable. Grannie Wilson’s capable of speaking and Tom Christie is certain this is the devil’s work. It’s not…it’s an aortic aneurysm that made her pass out and feel cold. She’s going to die…really, truly, die…within the next few minutes.

Grannie Wilson uses this borrowed time to insult her son for the cheap funeral and for stealing her brooch. Roger ends their argument and suggests they make peace before she passes away. Ultimately, she forgives her son and assures him she’s not afraid of death as one last breath escapes her lips.

That evening at dinner Brianna announces she has exciting news and everyone jumps to the conclusion she’s pregnant. Jamie leaps to his feet to deliver a toast and Brianna has to quickly put an end to the celebration. She’s not pregnant but she did discover matches, an achievement that appears to be a real letdown compared to the possibility of another child.

Roger announces he’s been asked by Tom to fill in as a minister until the real one arrives. And Claire’s been told to never visit the church again because the new settlers think she’s a witch. Obviously, she’s not about to comply with their demands.

Marsali suddenly lets out a gasp of pain and tells Claire something feels wrong. They move her to Claire’s surgery and Claire monitors her progress. When nothing happens for hours, it’s very apparent Claire’s concerned for the baby and Marsali’s health. She confesses she doesn’t feel prepared for this situation and that if she performs a caesarian Marsali could die. Jamie’s upset Fergus is still out drinking, aware Fergus will blame himself if something happens to Marsali or the baby.

Jamie tasks Roger with fetching Fergus while Malva arrives to help Claire.

Roger finds Fergus hitting the bottle and warns him he’ll regret it if he doesn’t immediately go to Marsali. Fergus tries to send Roger away but Roger refuses to leave. “Your wife is in harm’s way! I don’t know what it is that has you in this state but it doesn’t matter. Marsali needs you now,” says Roger, inches from Fergus face.

Roger orders Fergus to pull himself together and be the man he promised Marsali he’d be.

Back at the big house, Adso curls up and comforts Marsali. Marsali speaks out loud to the cat (but really to Claire), telling the kitty she doesn’t want Claire to do an autopsy on her if she dies. Claire chuckles and Marsali turns serious, confessing she knows Claire’s worried.

Marsali asks for paper to write to her mom, and Claire promises she’ll do everything in her power to keep her safe.

Fergus arrives and Marsali explains the baby needs to come quickly. She asks for his help and Fergus swears he’s there for her, caressing her belly as Marsali visibly relaxes. Fergus explains to Claire that he learned in the brothel suckling the woman’s breasts can get the baby moving.

Claire admits she’s heard of it and steps out of the room to give them privacy.

Marsali admits to her husband she believes she’s going to die, but Fergus says he won’t let her go. They passionately kiss as they reconnect, and soon those gathered outside the room begin to hear grunting. Jamie’s worried Marsali isn’t safe, but the women can only smile as they realize what’s happening. Jamie finally figures it out and leaves the house, as does Brianna.

Malva remains behind and is shocked to learn women can actually enjoy sex. Claire gives a brief rundown on the birds and the bees, assuring the young girl women definitely can enjoy it.

Brianna finds Ian outside saying a prayer for the baby. He asks if she knows anything more about after the war, and she reveals the country will be called the United States of America. He wonders if the Indians will be a part of the new nation, and Brianna explains they’ll be lied to and forced to live far from their homes.

Ian’s upset to learn settlers will keep coming and will take what they want from the Indians. Ian feels responsible for what happens, given that he’s now aware of their future.

Malva retrieves Brianna and Ian because the baby’s on its way!

Claire and Malva help Marsali push as Claire explains the head’s rather large. The baby – a boy – finally arrives and Fergus rejoins his wife in Claire’s surgery.

Fergus speaks to his newborn but then suddenly hands him back to Claire as he realizes Marsali’s given birth to a dwarf. Fergus leaves but not before saying a word Marsali doesn’t recognize. Claire explains the baby’s a dwarf, and those gathered watch as Claire hands Marsali her new baby boy. Marsali cradles her baby and looks at him with pure love, declaring he’s beautiful.

The following day Jamie helps pack up Mr. Bug’s wagon for a trip to sell goods, including pelts, in Cross Creek. Jamie asks him to stop at River Run to see if his aunt has any letters for him. Lizzie and Mrs. Bug also help with provisions, and Lizzie wishes Keziah Beardsley a safe trip. She assures him she’ll try and keep his twin brother out of trouble while he’s gone.

Jamie spots Chief Bird and the Cherokee leaders in his field and they demand to know if Jamie relayed their requests for guns. Jamie admits he didn’t and claims it’s for the best. They’re unhappy with his decision and leave, warning Jamie they’ll see him again.

After they leave, Ian informs Jamie he doesn’t agree with his decision. He reveals Brianna told him what will happen to the Indians and Ian believes they deserve to protect themselves. He promises he’ll help them get guns – even if Jamie won’t.

As the rain pours down, Brianna and Jamie have a chat on the porch. She catches him up on the building of the church and Jamie explains a church in Tom Christie’s hand is basically a weapon of war.

Jamie pays a visit to Tom at the site of the new church and reminds him of his Freemason’s vow. Tom confirms he didn’t forget about it and Jamie asks for the church to become a meeting house for everyone – whether Catholic or Protestant – who has God in their hearts. Jamie clarifies that “everyone” includes Claire. He warns Tom against anyone ever accusing her of witchcraft again.

Tom wonders if this means he needs to bring down the steeple, but Jamie wants it to stay up. In fact, he’d like it to include a bell to call everyone to worship or to their lessons.

As he’s walking away, he suggests Tom add windowpanes.

Although Tom held his tongue while speaking with Jamie, he doesn’t feel the need for such restraint when speaking with Malva. He screams when he learns there isn’t any milk and accuses Malva of having a dark soul, just like her mother.

He takes off his belt but isn’t able to deliver a whipping because of his injured hand. Malva smiles at her father’s situation and he demands she “take that look” off her face.

Ian cradles Henri Christian and speaks Mohawk to the wee boy. He explains to Marsali he said a blessing that called upon the wind to welcome him, the sky to give him shelter, and the water and the air to yield him food.

Jamie rides up to Marsali’s place and overhears the blessing. He also overhears Ian confess he had a child with his Mohawk wife. Ian believes Fergus is grieving but will return.

Meanwhile, Tom Christie tells Claire he’s changed his mind and would like her to fix his hand. Claire reminds him his left hand has to heal first.

Prior to bed, Jamie pens a letter to Governor Martin asking for weapons. He confesses he changed his mind after learning Ian had a child. Claire can’t believe it, and Jamie says they shouldn’t bring it up since Ian only told Marsali. Jamie thinks this explains why Ian’s allegiance is to the Indians. “And my allegiance is to him,” adds Jamie.

Claire believes Jamie made the right decision.







