After seven seasons Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. comes to an end with back-to-back episodes airing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. ABC teased Iain De Caestecker’s back for his final mission and fan favorites Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, Coy Stewart and Joel Stoffer will make appearances as the series finishes up its run with season seven episodes 12 and 13.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episodes 12 and 13 guest stars include Tamara Taylor, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, Stephen Bishop, Bill Cobbs, and Enver Gjokaj. “The End is at Hand” was directed by Chris Cheramie from a script by Jeffrey Bell. Jed Whedon wrote “What We’re Fighting For” with Kevin Tancharoen directing.

“The End is at Hand/What We’re Fighting For” Plots: With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.







The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.