‘The Witcher’ Prequel Limited Series Greenlit at Netflix

Netflix is delving into The Witcher‘s backstory with The Witcher: Blood Origin limited series. The limited series will a six-part live-action prequel to The Witcher.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” said executive producer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko will executive produce. Author Andrzej Sapkowski is on board as a creative consultant.

“I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more,” said executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

“It is exciting that the world of Witcher – as planned in the very beginning – is expanding. I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books,” stated Andrzej Sapkowski.

Netflix’s The Witcher cast is led by Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) is sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan (Third Day, Gunpowder Milkshake) is Ciri, and Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) plays Jaskier. No official casting announcements have been made for the prequel.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.







