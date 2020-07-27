‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “Stolen”

The final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continues with season seven episode 10, “Stolen.” Directed by Garry A. Brown from a script by George Kitson and Mark Leitner, episode 10 airs on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episode 10 guest stars include Enver Gjokaj, Dichen Lachman, Thomas E. Sullivan, James Paxton, Dianne Doan, Tipper Newton, and Byron Mann.

“Stolen” Plot: After Enoch’s sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death while the others quickly learn they’ll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick.







The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.