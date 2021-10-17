‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ Earn Season 4 Renewals

HBO Max has renewed both Titans and Doom Patrol ahead of their third season finales. The network made the announcement during the 2021 DC FanDome, confirming both comic book-inspired series will return for fourth seasons.

Season three of Doom Patrol premiered on September 23, 2021 and will wrap up on November 11th. The third season of Titans will air its finale on October 21st.

Doom Patrol is based on characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani. The series stars Brendan Fraser as Robotman aka Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr, and Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane. Timothy Dalton stars as scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief and Michelle Gomez is Madame Rouge.

Titans season three stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, and Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl. Curran Walters plays Jason Todd/Robin/Red Hood, Joshua Orpin is Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson is Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly is Dawn Granger/Dov, Damaris Lewis is Komand’r/Blackfire, Savannah Welch is Barbara Gordon, and Vincent Kartheiser is Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow.

The Doom Patrol Plot:

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

In season three, the Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.

Titans Description:

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.







