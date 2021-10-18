‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast

Tracie Thoms continues her guest starring role as Dr. Diane Lewis on ABC’s Station 19 season five episode four. “100 or Nothing” will air on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

“100% or Nothing” Plot: Diane (Thoms) returns to help with Crisis One intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23 firefighters. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continue to be at odds, and Jack helps a young autistic man on a city bus.

The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Station 19, currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. Station 19 takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.