‘Ghosts of War’ with Brenton Thwaites Debuts a New Trailer and Poster

The R-rated horror thriller Ghosts of War just released a new trailer and poster. Written and directed by Eric Bress (The Butterfly Effect), Ghosts of War stars Brenton Thwaites, Alan Ritchson, Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Kyle Gallner (Outsiders), Billy Zane (Guilt), and Shaun Toub (Snowpiercer). Thwaites and Ritchson recently co-starred in the comic book-inspired series Titans for DC Universe.

Vertical Entertainment’s set a June 18, 2020 release on Directv followed by an expanded theatrical, On Demand, and digital release on July 17th.

Writer/director Bess’ behind the scenes team includes director of photography Lorenzo Senatore, production designer Antonello Rubino, editor Peter Amundson, and costume designer Irina Kotcheva. D. Todd Shepherd, Shelley Madison, and Joe Simpson served as producers on the supernatural psychological thriller.

The Plot:

“Five battle-hardened American soldiers are assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.”