TNT, TBS and truTV Announce January 2021 Premiere Dates

TNT, TBS and truTV just released the early 2021 premiere dates for Snowpiercer season two, Impractical Jokers season nine, and The Misery Index season three. Premiere dates for new shows Fast Foodies and Go-Big Show were also just announced by the trio of networks.

“At a time when we’re all craving shared experiences and connecting with friends, our shows in January and February help fulfill that need. Our diverse lineup leans into the comradery of friendship, fun escapism, and critically acclaimed dramas that bring people together,” stated Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “Across all three networks, we continue to push the boundaries of storytelling to entertain audiences around the country with compelling characters and outstanding series from the industry’s best creators.”

In addition to announcing the premiere dates, TNT, TBS, and truTV released descriptions for the upcoming new seasons.

SNOWPIERCER (SEASON 2) – Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 25 on TNT

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protege.

In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

GO-BIG SHOW – Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 7 on TBS

Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. Featuring monster trucks, alligator and snake trainers, stunt archery, world record holders and other radical feats, the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

Bert Kreischer hosts Go-Big Show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW’s Cody Rhodes.

THE MISERY INDEX (SEASON 3) – Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 26 on TBS

Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, The Misery Index features teams competing against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists.

Jameela Jamil stars as the show’s host with The Tenderloins comedy troupe and stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – starring as recurring panelists. This season will feature special appearances from celebrity guests including Travis Kelce, Joel McHale and All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley.

IMPRACTICAL JOKERS (SEASON 9) – Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning February 4 on truTV

In cable’s #1 unscripted comedy series, four comedians and lifelong friends known as The Tenderloins compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics. All the while, Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr challenge the limits of their friendship. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

FAST FOODIES – Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning February 4 on truTV

In Fast Foodies, Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast food dish. From double burgers to Hawaiian pizza and sausage muffins, these culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture fast food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek), Andy Richter, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, Charlotte McKinney, Kevin Hefferman & Steve Lemme, Fortune Feimster, GaTa, and Bobby Lee.

IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: AFTER PARTY – Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning February 4 on truTV

Host Joey Fatone takes the Impractical Jokers and surprise guests through a deep dive of challenges, special play-by-play punishment analysis, and bonus content. You’ll get candid commentary and insider access to the Jokers like never before!







