‘Tom & Jerry’ Trailer: The Return of the Classic Cat and Mouse Duo

Warner Bros. Pictures just debuted a lengthy official trailer for Tom & Jerry based on the classic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera cartoon characters. The animation/live-action hybrid finds the crazy frenemies wreaking havoc on a luxurious New York City hotel.

The cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The Addams Family), Michael Peña (Cesar Chavez, American Hustle, Ant-Man), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Colin Jost (How to be Single, Saturday Night Live), and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover, Transformers: Dark of the Moon). Fantastic Four‘s Tim Story directed from a screenplay by Kevin Costello.

Chris DeFaria produced, with director Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate executive producing. Story’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. Christopher Lennertz composed the film’s score.

Warner Bros. Pictures is targeting a March 5, 2021 theatrical release for the PG-rated comedy.

The Plot, Courtesy of WB:

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom and Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.







