Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel will be delivering the chills, thrills, and spooky baking ideas with “Ghostober IV” featuring 14 series and specials. The Halloween-themed program lineup includes new seasons of Halloween Wars, The Dead Files, and Outrageous Pumpkins plus premieres of new series The Haunted Museum, House Haunters, and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life.

“Halloween is a big holiday for our lifestyle brands, and while in past years each brand has delivered on themed programming in its own way, this year we joined forces to build on Travel Channel’s popular ‘Ghostober’ special event,” stated Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer, Discovery, Inc. “We combined the ghost-themed series and specials from Food Network and HGTV with Travel Channel’s compelling content to curate an incredible season of scary, fun and bingeable shows across platforms. With stars like Anthony Anderson, Zak Bagans, Doris Bowman, Alyson Hannigan, Jack and Kelly Osbourne and director Eli Roth bringing the creative for these series and specials to life, fans of Halloween can watch scary stories and visual treats all month long.”

The special Halloween season programming will conclude with a sneak peek of Ghost Hunters‘ new season featuring Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti airing on October 31st.

“GHOSTOBER IV” & HALLOWEEN-THEMED 2021 PROGRAMMING LINEUP:

PARANORMAL CAUGHT ON CAMERA New Episodes

Thursdays beginning September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

THESE WOODS ARE HAUNTED New Season

Fridays beginning September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

THE ALASKA TRIANGLE New Season

Fridays beginning September 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP New Season

Premieres Monday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

This season pays tribute to 1980s classic slasher movies, kicking off with host John Henson welcoming the competitors to Camp Devil’s Food Lake where only their baking skills will help them survive. Each week the bakers must create killer cakes, creepy cupcakes and more to showcase their skills in challenges that pay homage to quintessential horror films. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young determine whose desserts earn $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion! (Seven episodes including three super-sized, two-hour episodes and four one-hour episodes) #HalloweenBakingChampionship

HALLOWEEN WARS (featuring Zak Bagans) New Season

Premieres Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans has spent the last 15 years experiencing the scariest supernatural encounters ever recorded, and for the first time he shares those experiences with the eight Halloween Wars teams of expert cake and sugar artists in the new season. Over the course of the season, Zak takes inspiration from his collection of dangerous and mysterious artifacts from his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas to challenge the teams to create intricate cakes that are as frightening as they are tasty. One team will be eliminated in each episode by a panel of judges featuring award-winning cake decorator Shinmin Li, and chefs and cookbook authors Aarti Sequeira and Eddie Jackson, and the last team standing will earn $25,000. (Seven one-hour episodes) #HalloweenWars

WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: HALLOWEEN REDEMPTION 2 New Special

Premieres Sunday, September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

Four ghoulishly disastrous Worst Cooks recruits return for another stab at boot camp and they will once again face their fears in the kitchen and tackle terrifying ingredients. With coaching from chefs Anne Burrell and Michael Symon, the culinary hopefuls will create a spooktacular feast for a panel of culinary experts. The recruits start by making a dish using a mystery ingredient they have been assigned; after Anne and Michael pick their teams, the chefs will teach them to make a buffet for a Halloween gathering in order to win a kitchen upgrade worth $5,000 and culinary redemption. (One hour-long episode) #WorstCooks

GHOST ADVENTURES: GOLDFIELD HOTEL New Special

Begins Streaming Friday, October 1 on discovery+

The GHOST ADVENTURES crew heads back to Goldfield, Nevada, to settle – once and for all – a mysterious evil feud that’s been cast over the town. In a highly personal and emotionally charged investigation, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley revisit the haunted town where their journey began … and head back inside the infamous Goldfield Hotel, a landmark with a bloodied past. New frightening paranormal incidents call the GAC back in their final attempt to unmask a vengeful presence that only grows stronger – and more menacing – by the day. (Two-hour special) #GhostAdventures

THE HAUNTED MUSEUM New Series

Begins Streaming Saturday, October 2 with Two-Episode Binge on discovery+

The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum are getting the spotlight in THE HAUNTED MUSEUM, a new horror film anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth. The series presents frightening and hellish tales inspired by the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum. Bagans, a devoted collector of the macabre, is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items through scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team and with featured commentary from Bagans. (Nine episodes) #TheHauntedMuseum

OUTRAGEOUS PUMPKINS New Season

Premieres Sunday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network

OUTRAGEOUS PUMPKINS with host Alyson Hannigan takes the traditional Halloween pastime to the next level. Seven extraordinarily talented pumpkin carvers duke it out in an outdoor pumpkin competition that defies imagination. Each week, the carvers dive headfirst into the most insane, eerie and outrageous challenges executing their intricate Halloween designs to impress judges Terri Hardin and Marc Evan. Only one will earn the coveted title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and take home $25,000. (Four one-hour episodes) #OutrageousPumpkins

HOUSE HAUNTERS New Series

Begins Streaming Thursday, October 7 on discovery+

Emmy nominated actor and producer Anthony Anderson, star of the ABC sitcom Black-ish, along with his mom and co-host of ABC’s To Tell the Truth, Doris Bowman, will combine their love of all things home – and mischief – to host the new discovery+ series HOUSE HAUNTERS. During this hidden camera real estate and home renovation prank series from the producers of Impractical Jokers, Anthony and Doris will take over properties and devise hilarious gags for unsuspecting house hunters, real estate agents, handymen and even a few HGTV stars, including Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project) and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home). Throughout House Haunters, with dozens of hidden cameras in place and working from a nearby unmarked van, Anthony and Doris will scheme to scare, startle and surprise visitors to the homes – executing humorous high jinks with creepy dolls come to life, mysterious pests on the loose, home decor that has a mind of its own or seemingly haunted spaces. (Six half-hour episodes) #HouseHaunters

ELI ROTH PRESENTS: A GHOST RUINED MY LIFE New Series

Begins Streaming Friday, October 8 with Two-Episode Binge on discovery+

From master of horror Eli Roth, A GHOST RUINED MY LIFE shares the shocking stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them. Equal parts terrifying and evocative, every hour-long episode will expose viewers to the real-life stories of survivors who have been dragged through hell and back and now struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. (Eight one-hour episodes) #AGhostRuinedMyLife

THE DEAD FILES New Season

Premieres Saturday, October 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case. Utilizing his detective skills, DiSchiavi interviews witnesses and experts, and researches the history and facts behind each haunted location. Allan, a physical medium who sees and communicates with the dead, assesses the property to identify what underlying entities reside there. Keeping their findings hidden from each other, the team avoids all contact with one another – coming together only at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners, and each other. (Six one-hour episodes) #DeadFiles

JACK AND KELLY OSBOURNE: NIGHT OF TERROR New Special – “The Queen Mary”

Begins Streaming Sunday, October 24 on discovery+

Jack Osbourne introduced his sister, Kelly, to the paranormal last year and turned her skepticism into a curiosity of the unknown. Now, he’s bringing her to the queen of all haunted locations – the RMS Queen Mary. For decades, people have ventured onto the ship, docked in Long Beach, California, for a glimpse at the other side. However, since it shut down to the public in early 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic struck, the hallowed halls of this once-elegant ocean liner have grown silent – but hardly empty. The skeleton crew of security and maintenance workers have experienced unsettlingly aggressive paranormal activity including scratches, threatening footsteps thundering down the hall and vivid apparitions. Now, Jack and Kelly will come aboard to investigate the infamous ghost ship alone. (Two-hour special) #NightofTerror

GHOST HUNTERS New Season Sneak Peek – Special Halloween Event

Begins Streaming Sunday, October 31 on discovery+

The revival of the series that started it all is here! GHOST HUNTERS comes exclusively to discovery+ with a brand-new season featuring original team leader Jason Hawes, joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti. A special Halloween event kicks off the new run, as the TAPS team take back the paranormal reins in epic haunted locations. Joining the hunt inside one of America’s scariest prisons are a few familiar faces and special guests, including Amy Bruni and Adam Berry (Kindred Spirits, Ghost Hunters). (One-hour episode) #GhostHunters







