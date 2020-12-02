‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, and Cast List

The crew comes to the rescue of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens on CBS’s Station 19 season four episode three. Directed by Paris Barclay from a script by Zaiver Sinnett, episode three will air on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Grey’s Anatomy’s James Pickens Jr. guest stars as Dr. Richard Webber. The guest cast also includes Colleen Foy as Inara, Ansel Sluyther-Obidos as Marcus, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Pat Healy as Michael Dixon, and Sherry Vine as Rainbow Trout. Shangela Pierce is Ruby Red Slippers, Roxy Wood is Izzy Packing, Camden Garcia is Elizabeth Gaylor, Lauren Cook is Teresa, and Michael B. Silver is Parker Lowther.

“We Are Family” Plot: The future of Sullivan’s career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben, Dr. Richard Webber, Emmett Dixon, and former Fire Chief Dixon are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens.