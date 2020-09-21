Marvel Studios siphoned off some social media energy from the 72nd Emmy Awards with the unveiling of the first official trailer for WandaVision during the award show’s broadcast. The minute-long trailer, which is now online for those who missed the broadcast premiere, finds Wanda Maximoff and Vision living in suburbia and hosting friends for dinner. But, of course, there’s a lot going on beneath the surface, as Wanda points out.

“We are an unusual couple, you know?” says Wanda. “Oh, I don’t think that was ever in question,” replies Vision.

Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany once again dons the Vision makeup for the first live-action Marvel Studios series set to stream on Disney+. The cast also includes at Kat Dennings (Thor) as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jimmy Woo, Teyonah Parris (Empire) as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn (A Bad Moms Christmas).

Marvel Studios and Disney+ will launch the series in late 2020.

The Plot:

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.