‘The Glorias’ New Trailer: Shining the Spotlight on Feminist Gloria Steinem

“Every revolution needs someone to light the spark” – The new trailer for The Glorias transports us back to the ’60s while focusing on the emergence of women’s rights icon Gloria Steinem. The 2020 drama is based on Steinem’s book, My Life on the Road, and has Steinem portrayed by Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Keira Armstrong in various segments of Steinem’s life.

The cast also includes Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller, and Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta. Julie Taymor (Frida, Across the Universe) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Sarah Ruhl.

The Glorias will be released on digital and streaming exclusively on Prime Video on September 30, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment:

Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history.

The Glorias traces Steinem’s influential journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference and beyond.

Taymor gives us her singular take on that rare genre- the Female Road Picture, one in which the female leads do not die in the end, and where the “narrative” is not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men. Gloria’s road story is about her “Meetings With Remarkable Women”. And that is a love story in itself.