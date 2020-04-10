‘Station 19’ Season 3 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Dream a Little Dream of Me”

The crew comes together to pose for a calendar photo shoot on ABC’s Station 19 season three episode 13. Directed by Stacey K. Black from a script by Rob Giles, episode 13 will air on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Episode 13 guest stars include Pat Healy, Lachlan Buchanan, Tracie Thoms, Jayne Taini, and Brandon Brown. Monette Moio , Jonathan Silverman, Colleen Foy, Ansel Sluyter-Obidos, and Bob Levitan also guest star.

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” Plot – Vic rallies the crew to pose for a calendar photo shoot that will support a good cause. Meanwhile, Emmett comes clean to Ben and Sullivan, and shows Andy a softer side.







“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”







