Bad news for Earpers…there are only six new episodes left for Syfy’s Wynonna Earp. The network confirmed the current season will be the series’ final season, with the last batch of new episodes set to premiere on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season – and series – finale will air on Friday, April 9th.

“I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience,” stated Emily Andras, television creator, executive producer and showrunner. “We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.”

Episode one of season four was the most social program across all television, according to Syfy. The popular female-driven series is based on the IDW comic created by Beau Smith and stars Melanie Scrofano in the title role, Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, and Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught.

Emily Andras is the showrunner and serves as an executive producer with Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Rick Jacobs, Todd Berger, Peter Emerson, and Brett Burlock.

“Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been Wynonna Earp,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. “We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Syfy:

Wynonna Earp follows legendary lawman Wyatt Earp’s descendant, Wynonna (Scrofano) who inherits his mystical gun, Peacemaker. With it, Wynonna and her posse of dysfunctional allies must fight against supernatural beings and other paranormal occurrences in a raucous, whisky-soaked struggle to break her family’s demonic curse.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…







