‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 3 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

NBC’s The Blacklist season nine episode three will focus on stolen artifacts and the return of a former blacklister. Episode three – “The SPK” – is set to air no Thursday, November 4, 2021.

In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

“The SPK” Plot: A new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister. Aram faces a difficult decision.

Season 9 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”