‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Spawns a Holiday Film, Thanks to Roku

Roku and Lionsgate have given Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fans a reason to sing. The series remains cancelled (bummer) but at least fans will have another opportunity to catch the charismatic cast break out in song in a feature-length film described as a “holiday encore.”

Filming is expected to take place this month in Vancouver, with the special premiering during the holiday season on The Roku Channel. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist revival marks the first Roku Original film created for The Roku Channel.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” stated Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

Series creator Austin Winsberg said, “I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere…”

Winsberg is writing the holiday special and will executive produce along with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, and Daniel Inkeles. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist pilot director Richard Shepard is on board to helm the Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. The film’s produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

Roku released the following description of the feature-length film:

“The film picks up where season two left off, continuing Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between. Golden Globe nominated Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters (nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the series), will all reprise their roles, bringing the same love and passion to the full-length feature film that loyal fans have come to know from the television show.”







