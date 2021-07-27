The official trailer for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building kicks off with a man named Tim joining his fellow “The Arconia” building residents in an elevator. He then turns to the camera to announce he’ll be murdered in 12 minutes. The game’s afoot when the threesome from the elevator decide it’s their duty to launch their own investigation after it’s determined someone in the building is the murderer.

The three amateur sleuths are played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Aaron Dominguez, Vanessa Aspillaga, Ryan Broussard, Jeena Yi, and Michael Cyril Creighton also star. Martin and John Hoffman (Gracie & Frankie) created the series and serve as writers. Martin, Hoffman, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbit, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us creator), and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

Hulu will release the first three episodes on August 31, 2021. New episodes will arrive on subsequent Tuesdays.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.







