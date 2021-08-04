Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as an assassin with a limited time to live in Netflix’s action film, Kate. The streaming service just dropped an official trailer and poster for the thriller set to premiere on Netflix and in limited theaters on September 10, 2021.

Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Winstead is joined by Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson in the R-rated action-heavy drama.

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) directed from a screenplay by Umair Aleem. Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she’s been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims.

Kate follows a burned assassin’s furious pursuit of one last self-appointed job.