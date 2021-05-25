Focus Features just released the official teaser trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. Coming in at over two minutes, the teaser has a real Dario Argento vibe – something that’s pointed out multiple times in the comments on YouTube.

Wright’s best known for buddy comedies, action comedies, and the best zombie romantic comedy of all time (Shaun of the Dead) – and Last Night in Soho marks his first feature film that dwells in the psychological thriller subgenre.

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg. Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen also star.

Director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, The World’s End, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) co-wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns and serves as a producer along with Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Laura Richardson.

Focus Features has set an October 22, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot:

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…







