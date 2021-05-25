‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 16 Photos and Finale Preview

NBC’s This Is Us season five episode 16 invites viewers to celebrate the wedding of Kevin and Madison. In the teaser trailer for the season five finale, Kevin admits they haven’t had the most romantic courtship but promises the wedding “will be one for the ages.”

Episode 16, “The Adirondacks,” will air on May 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT – one hour later than usual.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“The Adirondacks” (Season Finale) – The family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s wedding.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.