‘No Sudden Move’ New Trailer: Soderbergh Plots Another Heist Film

Warner Bros Pictures has released a new trailer for No Sudden Move which makes good use of Steven Soderbergh’s big name ensemble in just two minutes. The crime drama will be released exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The talented ensemble includes Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda), Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro (Traffic), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Amy Seimetz (The Comey Rule), and Brendan Fraser (Trust, Doom Patrol). Kieran Culkin (Succession), Noah Jupe (The Undoing), Julia Fox (Day by Day), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Ray Liotta (Shades of Blue), and Bill Duke (Black Lightning) also star.

Soderbergh (Best Director Oscar winner, Traffic) reunited with writer Ed Solomon and producer Casey Silver on No Sudden Move after working with both on Mosaic, a murder mystery that aired on HBO in 2018. Julie M. Anderson serves as an executive producer.

The Plot:

Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.