‘Legacies’ Season 3 Episode 14 Photos, Plot, and Trailer

The CW’s Legacies will finally return with a new episode on Thursday, June 10, 2021 after taking a three week break. Directed by America Young from a script by Penny Cox, season three episode 14 – “This Feels a Little Cult-y” – finds the trio of Hope, Josie, and Lizzie heading off to a special retreat.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“This Feels a Little Cult-y” Plot: WITCHAPALOOZA — In an attempt to control some of Hope’s (Russell) negative emotions, Josie (Bryant) suggests they join Lizzie (Boyd) at a wellness retreat for witches. Alaric (Davis) and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) team up after learning MG (Fouse) may be in trouble.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.