‘Robert the Bruce’ Unveils a New Trailer and Poster

Angus Macfadyen reprises his role as Robert the Bruce in the Braveheart spin-off/sequel appropriately titled Robert the Bruce. The sequel’s hitting theaters 25 years after the release of Mel Gibson’s Braveheart and in support of the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath – the declaration of Scotland’s independence.

Richard Gray (Sugar Mountain, Broken Ghost) directed from a screenplay by Macfadyen and Eric Belgau.

In addition to Angus Macfadyen, the cast of the 2020 drama includes Anna Hutchison (The Cabin in the Woods), Jared Harris (The Crown), Patrick Fugit (Gone Girl), Zach McGowan (The 100), Emma Kenney (The Conners), and Talitha Bateman (Love, Simon). Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), Brandon Lessard (Broken Ghost), Diarmaid Murtagh (The Monuments Men), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), and Melora Walters (Magnolia, Boogie Nights) also star.

Robert the Bruce will have a special one-night-only release by Fathom on April 16th. Screen Media will follow that with a theatrical release on April 24th.

The Plot:

“In 1306, Robert the Bruce, a member of the nobility who failed to support William Wallace’s rebellion at a critical time, crowns himself King and takes the cause of Scotland’s freedom as his own. But he cannot overcome England’s power. Defeated again and again, his army scatters, Scotland’s nobility abandons him, and The King of England places a price on his head. He finds himself alone, wounded and hunted by the very soldiers he once led.

But when he is discovered by a precocious eleven-year-old whose father died fighting alongside him, both his life and Scotland’s history are changed forever. This boy, his mother, and two orphans who share a small croft save the Bruce’s life and nurse him back to health. He becomes a part of their unique family – and they become the first soldiers in his new army – as he sets out to claim the long-awaited freedom of Scotland.”









