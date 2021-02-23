New Trailer: Outlander’s Sam Heughan Stars in SAS: Red Notice

Outlander star Sam Heughan stars in Vertical Entertainment’s action drama SAS: Red Notice premiering On Demand on March 16, 2021. The R-rated thriller’s trailer just arrived and it shows Heughan will be in full-on action hero mode in the film adaptation of former SAS operator Andy McNab’s bestselling novel.

In addition to Sam Heughan, the cast includes ex-Batwoman star Ruby Rose and Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes). Magnus Martens (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) directs from a screenplay by Laurence Malkin, Joe Simpson, Kwesi Dickson, and Andy McNab.

The Plot, Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment:

Tom Buckingham (Hueghan), a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis (Rose) and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British government’s darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter-terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.









