The Rookie Season 3 Episode 7 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

The Office‘s Rainn Wilson guest stars as himself on ABC’s The Rookie season three episode seven, “True Crime.” Episode seven was directed by Bill Roe from a script by Alexi Hawley and Zoe Cheng and will air on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz returns as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is back as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr is Jackson West, and Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen. Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox is Nyla Harper, and Shawn Ashmore stars as Wesley Evers.

Additional episode seven guest stars include Daniel Lissing as Sterling Freeman, Lizze Broadway as Aurora, Ethan James Spitz as Young Corey, and Frankie Muniz as Corey Harris.

“True Crime” Plot: The team gets the true crime docuseries treatment when they analyze a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life has garnered him a cult following.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.