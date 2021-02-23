A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

The incredibly long wait for the return of ABC’s A Million Little Things will come to an end in early March. Season three will finally pick up again with new episodes beginning on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Episode five, “non-essential,” will be set during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Episode five guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson, and Terry Chen as Alan.

“non-essential” Plot: As COVID-19 becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lockdown putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Eddie’s back surgery is canceled, leading him to take desperate measures to cope with the severe pain.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.