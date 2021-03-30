This week’s new episode of CBS’s popular primetime drama Blue Bloods finds Frank stuck in a difficult position and needing a little assistance from Erin. Season 11 episode 10, directed by David Barrett from a script by Kevin Riley, will air on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT after new episodes of MacGyver and Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck leads the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

“The Common Good” guest stars include Bahar Beihaghi, Joy Jones, Brandon Gilpin, Georgia Warner, Derek Hedlund, and Alex Brightman. Wesley Volcy, Elizabeth Stanley, Christopher Sieber, Jovan Tyler-Graham, and Damian Tirado also guest star.

“The Common Good” Plot: Frank asks Erin to liaise between him and NY Governor Mendez regarding policy reform he privately backs, but can’t publicly support, because it goes against police rank and file. Also, Danny and Baez become enmeshed in the world of competitive gaming when a high-profile video game streamer is murdered, and Eddie and Witten suspect a live-in nanny is being abused after she approaches them on the street for help.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.