‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Adds Season 2 Guest Stars

Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two has added Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack, Shazam!) in guest-starring roles. According to the official announcement, Feldman will play a French exchange student named Antoine. Angel’s set to play Jack, a character described as “charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.”

“The cast and I are excited for fans to see how Andrew and Asher expand our East High cinematic universe,” stated creator and executive producer Tim Federle (Ferdinand).

Season two will feature recurring guest stars Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) as Zack, the new drama teacher at East High’s rival high school, who returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in New York City; Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen) as Howie, a high school junior who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red’s family’s pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices; and Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) as Lily, an energetic East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders are season two regulars. Rodrigo and Bassett penned new solos for the upcoming season.

Season two is currently shooting in Salt Lake City.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.







