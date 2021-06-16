‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ Trailer Teases the End of ‘Tales of Arcadia’

The official trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans begins with the warning a war between mankind and magic is coming. The titans have been awakened and are prepared to erase all life on Earth, so of course it’s up to Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards heroes to save the day.

The voice cast includes Emile Hirsch (Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood) as Jim, Lexi Medrano (Trollhunters) as Claire, Charlie Saxton (Hung) as Toby, and Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky. Alfred Molina (Frozen II) is Archie, Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) is Steve, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) is Stuart, and Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon A Time) returns as Douxie. Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) is Krel, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) is Aja, and Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) is Vex.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans also features the voices of Cole Sand, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) writes and executive produces this final chapter in the Tales of Arcadia saga. Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman also write, with Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt directing. In addition, Marc Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman executive produce.

Netflix has set a July 21, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot:

In DreamWorks’ Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.









