‘Manifest’ is Canceled by NBC After Three Seasons

Fans may never find out the how, what, and why of what happened aboard Flight 828 as NBC has decided to cancel Manifest after three seasons. Season three left off with major storylines dangling and no solid answers as to the whereabouts of the flight during the years it was off the radar.

Series creator Jeff Rake took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the cancellation.

“My dear Manifesters,

I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest”

Rake followed that tweet up a few hours later with one expressing gratitude over the series’ three-season run.

“Okay. Moving to gratitude:

For NBC, good people making hard decisions. Thank you for 3 seasons.

For WB, my partners and champions.

For cast, writers, and crew. We did this together. In a pandemic.

And of course for you, old fans and new.

Keep the faith.”

Series star Josh Dallas retweeted Rake’s initial tweet and included the #savemanifest hashtag. Melissa Roxburgh and Parveen Kaur also promoted the #savemanifest campaign in tweets.

“Hi beautiful manifesters. Seeing the support behind #savemanifest has got me all emotional. Thank you for watching and loving this show. Always your area” – tweeted Ellen Tamaki.

And series newcomer Holly Taylor tweeted: “wow #SaveManifest trending worldwide.. unreal. ik i’m new but you’ve all made me feel so welcome this season. thank you for loving & supporting this show. hoping our talented cast & crew can finish telling this story some how Blue heartAirplane #Manifest”

Social media #Save campaigns have been successful in the past, with series including Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine benefiting from the work of their passionate fans online. There’s even a “Help Us #SaveManifest” petition gathering support for a fourth season on Change.org.

Manifest writer Eric Haywood brilliantly summed up the current situation in a tweet.







