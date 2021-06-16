The CW’s fall 2021 primetime lineup will include returning series Nancy Drew, Legacies, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow as well as newcomers Legends of the Hidden Temple, 4400, and the U.S. version of Killer Camp. The fall season launches with Penn & Teller: Fool Us arriving on Friday, October 1st at 8pm ET/PT.

The just announced fall premiere dates include new seasons of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, World’s Funniest Animals, All American, and Walker. The Flash season eight and Riverdale season six finish up the fall rollout on Tuesday, November 16th.

The CW confirmed both The Flash and Riverdale are beginning their upcoming seasons with five episode special events.

The CW’s Fall 2021 Premiere Schedule:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere) 8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere) 9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM KILLER CAMP (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM KILLER CAMP (Season Premiere) WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere) THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere) MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM 4400 (New Series Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM 4400 (New Series Premiere) THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Original Episode)

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Original Episode) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

4400 DETAILS: Over the last century at least, four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, MI, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees.

The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola), whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma) and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson); an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore); a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King); a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star (newcomer Khailah Johnson) from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl (newcomer Autumn Best) whose bell-bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy (Amarr Wooten) whose origin remains a mystery.

These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE DESCRIPTION: This supersized, adult version of Legends of the Hidden Temple is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.”

Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

KILLER CAMP SYNOPSIS: The new U.S. version of Killer Camp will return to “Camp Pleasant” as a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the “killer” among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night, one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who’s back with counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair), and a whole host of surprises and hilariously elaborate new murders.







