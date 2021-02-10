‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 5 Photos: Preview of “Buck Begins”

Rebecca Murray
Dee Wallace and Gregory Harrison continue their guest-starring roles as Margaret and Phillip Buckley on Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode five. Episode five, “Buck Begins,” will air on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Buck Begins” Plot: The 118 race to save the lives of workers trapped in a five-alarm factory fire. Meanwhile, Maddie reveals a painful family secret that causes Buck to confront his childhood and answer why he is the daredevil he is today.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5
Ryan Guzman, Peter Krause and Aisha Hinds in ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 5 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2021 FOX Media LLC)
9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5
Oliver Stark in the “Buck Begins” episode (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2021 FOX Media LLC)
9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5
Guest star Samba Schutte and Oliver Stark in season 4 episode 5 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2021 FOX Media LLC)
9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5
Oliver Stark and guest star Samba Schutte in the “Buck Begins” episode (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2021 FOX Media LLC)
9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5
Guest stars Dee Wallace and Gregory Harrison with Oliver Stark in season 4 episode 5 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2021 FOX Media LLC)
9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5
Oliver Stark and Jennifer Love Hewitt in the “Buck Begins” episode (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2021 FOX Media LLC)



