Zack Snyder’s Justice League Unveils a New Lengthy Trailer

The new Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer that just dropped days before the premiere on HBO Max emphasizes that now is the time for heroes to unite. That union of superpowers fuels the new two-and-a-half minute action-packed trailer that is completely void of any Joss Whedon influence and is pure Zack Snyder.

The new director’s cut premieres on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

The cast includes Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay and served as executive producer along with Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, and Ben Affleck. Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder served as producers.

The Plot:

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Momoa), Cyborg (Fisher), and The Flash (Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.







