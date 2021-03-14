The CW’s Legacies season three episode six found the Salvatore School desperate to attract more students or risk losing its funding. Episode seven, “Yup, It’s a Leprechaun, All Right,” introduces a leprechaun to the mix – a creature everyone hopes will bring the school some much-needed good luck. Episode seven will air on March 18, 2021.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“Yup, It’s a Leprechaun, All Right” Plot: IT’S YOUR LUCKY DAY — After the Salvatore School runs into some financial difficulties, Lizzie (Boyd) suggests they hold their first fundraiser. While Alaric (Davis) attempts to work things out with the bank, he puts Kaleb (Lee) in charge of overseeing the events at the school.

Elsewhere, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Hope (Russell) cope with her emotions, while MG (Fouse) seeks help from Alyssa (guest star Olivia Liang). Finally, when a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might just be what they need to turn their luck around.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.