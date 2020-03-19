Stumptown Season 1 Episode 18 Photos: Preview of the Season Finale

Dex finds herself framed for murder on ABC’s Stumptown season one episode 18. The first season’s finale was directed by Marc Buckland from a script by Derek Jennings and Jason Richman.

Season one episode 18 will air on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

The finale’s guest stars include Steven Williams as Lionel Hoffman, Matt Craven as Michael McConnell, Fiona Rene as Detective Kara Lee, and Chris Grace as Denny.

“All Hands on Dex” Plot – To get justice, Dex takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she’s the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman struggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex.

Elsewhere, Grey attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.