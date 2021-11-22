Season one of CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i continues after a three week break with episode eight, “Legacy.” Directed by Lisa Demaine from a script by Yalun Tu, episode eight will air on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Guest stars include Enver Gjokaj as Captain Joe Milius, Seana Kofoed as Carla Chase, and Kordell Kekoa as Kahu.

“Legacy” Plot: When an anti-capitalist protestor is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land. Also, Jane and Captain Joe go on a date.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.