‘FBI’ Franchise Expands to 3 with ‘FBI International’

CBS and executive producer Dick Wolf are adding a third primetime drama to the FBI series franchise. The network reports FBI: International will arrive during the 2021-2022 season.

In addition to announcing the new FBI series, CBS confirmed they’ve ordered season four of the series that launched the franchise and season three of the first spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted. Per the official announcement, fans can expect to see the initial introduction of the FBI: International series as a crossover episode with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted next season.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” said Emmy Award winner Wolf. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew, and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

CBS hasn’t released any details on the cast of the latest addition to the FBI franchise, but they did release a brief plot description:

“FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.”

Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, and Arthur Forney are attached as executive producers. Haas is confirmed as the season one showrunner. FBI: International will be a Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television production in association with CBS Studios.

FBI premiered in September 2018 and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. FBI: Most Wanted kicked off on January 7, 2020. The cast includes Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand, and Miguel Gomez.

Per CBS, FBI averages 11 million viewers and ranks as television’s #3 drama. FBI: Most Wanted draws in 8.8 million viewers and is normally at the top of the chart during its Tuesday time period. FBI currently airs on Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT followed by FBI: Most Wanted at 10pm ET/PT.

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join previously announced renewals for Bob ♥ Abishola, The Neighborhood, and The Equalizer.







