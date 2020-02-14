Station 19 Season 3 Episode 5 Photos: Preview of “Into the Woods”

The team heads out on what’s supposed to be a fun camping trip on ABC’s Station 19 season three episode five, “Into the Woods.” Directed by Andy Wolk from a script by Tyrone Finch, episode five will air on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Episode five guest stars include Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, Kelly Thiebaud as Eva, Brenda Song as JJ, Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca, and Nida Khurshid as Hima. Adam Harrington is Lane, Ivana Shein is Katherine, Steven Mize is Scott, and Heather McComb plays Rachel.

“Into the Woods” Plot – In an effort to increase morale, Maya takes the crew on a team-building camping trip that doesn’t exactly go according to plan. Their bond is put to the test as they work to save first-time campers after a gruesome bear attack. Meanwhile, Pruitt takes steps to repair his relationship with Andy, and Sullivan goes to extreme lengths to find relief from the pain in his leg.







