The second batch of performers have been announced for the upcoming 54th Annual CMA Awards set to air on November 11, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Keith Urban, and Morgan Wallen are confirmed to take the stage during the Country music celebration.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months,” said Robert Deaton, CMA Awards Executive Producer. “As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first ‘CMA Awards Banquet & Show’ from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment. We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year.”

The Country Music Association announced Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor, Ashley McBryde, Jason Aldean, and Dierks Bentley will collaborate to perform what’s described as an “epic, multi-song show opening tribute” to the late Charlie Daniels.

Dan + Shay will team up with Justin Bieber to perform their three-time nominated song “10,000 Hours.” The performance will mark the song’s world television premiere. Keith Urban is set to entertain Country fans with “God Whispered Your Name,” performed in Australia.

Jimmie Allen will sing “Best Shot” and will present the 2020 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Charley Pride. Little Big Town will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers and Jon Pardi’s performance honors Joe Diffie.

The 40th anniversary of Urban Cowboy will be celebrated with a special performance of “Looking for Love” by Old Dominion. Ingrid Andress will sing “More Hearts Than Mine,” Morgan Wallen is set to sing “More Than My Hometown,” and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will sing “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”