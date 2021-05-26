Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile to Help Honor Sir Elton John

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, and H.E.R. will take part in a special tribute to Elton John during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Elton John will be honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award during the ceremony airing live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th. Fox will air the awards show beginning at 8pm ET, with a tape-delayed broadcast on the West Coast at 8pm PT.

Chris Martin and Lil Nas X will have the honor of presenting Elton John with the award which recognizes his “global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”

Additional performers confirmed for this week’s iHeartRadio Music Awards include the show’s host, Usher, along with The Weeknd (with special guest Ariana Grande,) Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, and Doja Cat.

LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Raphael Saadiq, and AJR will put in appearances during the 2021 awards show. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots, and Megan Thee Stallion are also scheduled to appear.

Among the artists picking up multiple nominations this year are AC/DC, All Time Low, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, blackbear, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, and Cardi B. Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maluma, Maren Morris, and Megan Thee Stallion were also recognized with multiple award nominations.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are executive produced by Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet and John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia.







