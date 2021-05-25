The CW Announces Its 2021-2022 Primetime Schedule

The CW’s expanding their primetime programming lineup to seven nights beginning this fall. New series joining the network’s 2021-2022 schedule in the fall will include Legends of the Hidden Temple, 4400, and a U.S. version of Killer Camp. All American: Homecoming and Naomi will debut as part of the midseason schedule.

“This year, as we begin to return to more normalized production schedules, The CW is firing on all cylinders. The CW dares to defy by expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and becoming a full 14 hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast network for the first time in its history, offering more original series on both our linear and digital platforms, providing more opportunities for our advertisers and affiliates,” stated Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network.

“We are rolling out an exciting line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined this upcoming season by the new, reimagined 4400 and the highly anticipated, brand new revival of Legends of the Hidden Temple along with new series slated for midseason, All American: Homecoming and Naomi,” added Pedowitz. “The CW continues to grow and innovate on a multiplatform basis with more original programming and more ways for advertisers to connect with our audience.”

The midseason schedule will include returning series Superman & Lois season two, Kung Fu season two, Stargirl season three, Roswell, New Mexico season four, In The Dark season four, Charmed season four, and Dynasty season five.

THE CW’S 2021 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM – LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM – KILLER CAMP (New U.S. Edition)

8:00-9:00PM – LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (New Series) 9:00-10:00PM – KILLER CAMP (New U.S. Edition) MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM – ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM – 4400 (New Series)

8:00-9:00PM – ALL AMERICAN 9:00-10:00PM – 4400 (New Series) TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM – THE FLASH

9:00-10:00PM – RIVERDALE (New Night)

8:00-9:00PM – THE FLASH 9:00-10:00PM – RIVERDALE (New Night) WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM – DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM – BATWOMAN (New Night)

8:00-9:00PM – DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Night) 9:00-10:00PM – BATWOMAN (New Night) THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM – WALKER

9:00-10:00PM – LEGACIES

8:00-9:00PM – WALKER 9:00-10:00PM – LEGACIES FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-10:00PM – NANCY DREW (New Night)

8:00-9:00PM – PENN & TELLER: FOOL US 9:00-10:00PM – NANCY DREW (New Night) SATURDAY

8:00-8:30PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

8:30-9:00PM – WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

9:00-9:30PM – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (New Night)

9:30-10:00PM – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (New Night)

4400 DETAILS: Over the last century at least, four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, MI, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees.

The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola), whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma) and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson); an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore); a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King); a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star (newcomer Khailah Johnson) from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl (newcomer Autumn Best) whose bell-bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy (Amarr Wooten) whose origin remains a mystery.

These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE DESCRIPTION: This supersized, adult version of Legends of the Hidden Temple is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.”

Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

KILLER CAMP SYNOPSIS: The new U.S. version of Killer Camp will return to “Camp Pleasant” as a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the “killer” among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night, one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who’s back with counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair), and a whole host of surprises and hilariously elaborate new murders.

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING INFO: From the executive producers of All American, All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way — with Damon’s help. Damon will adjust to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR (Sylvester Powell) by his side.

Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she will get a little guidance from Thea (Camille Hyde), the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha (Netta Walker), the school’s unofficial mayor, who will help Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

NAOMI DETAILS: From Oscar nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and starring Kaci Walfall in the title role, the DC drama Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones).

She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson) and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith), who becomes her reluctant mentor.

While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig); Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.







