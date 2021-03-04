Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday starring Andra Day was named Best Picture by AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards and NBC’s This Is Us earned the group’s inaugural Best Series award. The Trial of the Chicago 7 was the only double winner this year, with Aaron Sorkin honored as both Best Director and Best Screenwriter.

“We are excited to share this year’s Movies for Grownups Awards honorees and celebrate the work of these formidable filmmakers,” stated Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. “Even during these trying times, creators continue to give audiences riveting imagery, captivating storytelling and indelible performances. We have expanded our categories into TV to reflect changes in how audiences consume content, and we can’t wait to share the stories of those whose work enriched our lives this year.”

The annual awards recognize the best in films – and now television – for the 50+ audience. This year’s awards presentation will be broadcast on PBS on Sunday, March 28th at 8pm.

2021 Movies for Grownups Awards Winners:

• Career Achievement: George Clooney

• Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

• Best Actress: Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)

• Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

• Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

• Best Supporting Actor: Demián Bichir (Land)

• Best Director: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

• Best Screenwriter: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

• Best Ensemble: One Night in Miami

• Best Intergenerational: Minari

• Best Buddy Picture: Da 5 Bloods

• Best Time Capsule: Mank

• Best Grownup Love Story: Supernova

• Best Documentary: A Secret Love

• Best Foreign Film/Best International Film: Collective (Romania)

• Best Actress (TV): Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

• Best Actor (TV): Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

• Best Series: This Is Us (NBC)

