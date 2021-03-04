New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

The teaser trailer for NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode two sets viewers up for what could be one of the series’ most emotional episodes. Episode two, “Essential Workers,” will air on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Ryan Eggold returns to lead the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Essential Workers” Plot: Max is forced to face the heartbreaking consequences of one of his policies. Bloom comes to a startling realization about Iggy.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.