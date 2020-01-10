Trending
Alliance of Women Film Journalists EDA Awards Winners: ‘Parasite’ Named Best Film of 2019

Breaking News, Movie News
Alliance of Women Film Journalists EDA Awards Winner Parasite

So-dam Park and Woo-sik Choi in ‘Parasite’ (Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment)

Winners of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists* EDA Awards have been announced and the riveting comedy/drama/thriller Parasite emerged as the big winner. Parasite not only earned the Best Film award, it also won for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho), and Best Non-English Language Film.

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists’ annual list of awards includes specific categories to recognize and call attention to the achievements of women in front of and behind the camera. Unlike the majority of year-end awards, the EDA Awards also calls out some of the year’s missteps in feature films.



AWFJ Best of Awards – These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

    Best Film
    PARASITE

    Best Director
    Bong Joon-ho, PARASITE

    Best Screenplay, Original
    PARASITE, Bong Joon-ho

    Best Screenplay, Adapted
    LITTLE WOMEN, Greta Gerwig

    Best Documentary
    APOLLO 11

    Best Animated Film
    I LOST MY BODY

    Best Actress
    Lupita Nyong’o, US

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role
    Florence Pugh, LITTLE WOMEN

    Best Actor
    Adam Driver, MARRIAGE STORY

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role
    Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

    Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director
    LITTLE WOMEN, Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler

    Best Cinematography
    1917, Roger Deakins

    Best Editing
    THE IRISHMAN, Thelma Schoonmaker

    Best Non-English-Language Film
    PARASITE

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS – These awards honor WOMEN only.

    Best Woman Director
    Celine Sciamma, PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE

    Best Woman Screenwriter
    Greta Gerwig, LITTLE WOMEN

    Best Animated Female
    Bo Peep, Annie Potts in TOY STORY 4

    Best Breakthrough Performance
    Florence Pugh, MIDSOMMAR, LITTLE WOMEN and FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY

    Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry
    Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS:

    Actress Defying Age and Ageism
    Zhao Shuzhen, THE FAREWELL

    Bravest Performance
    Aisling Franciosi, THE NIGHTINGALE

    Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent
    Anne Hathaway, THE HUSTLER and SERENITY

    Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
    THE PUBLIC: Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35)

    Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made
    CHARLIE’S ANGELS

    AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
    HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories.

* – I am a member of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.




