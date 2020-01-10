Winners of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists* EDA Awards have been announced and the riveting comedy/drama/thriller Parasite emerged as the big winner. Parasite not only earned the Best Film award, it also won for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho), and Best Non-English Language Film.
The Alliance of Women Film Journalists’ annual list of awards includes specific categories to recognize and call attention to the achievements of women in front of and behind the camera. Unlike the majority of year-end awards, the EDA Awards also calls out some of the year’s missteps in feature films.
AWFJ Best of Awards – These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
PARASITE
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, PARASITE
Best Screenplay, Original
PARASITE, Bong Joon-ho
Best Screenplay, Adapted
LITTLE WOMEN, Greta Gerwig
Best Documentary
APOLLO 11
Best Animated Film
I LOST MY BODY
Best Actress
Lupita Nyong’o, US
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Florence Pugh, LITTLE WOMEN
Best Actor
Adam Driver, MARRIAGE STORY
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director
LITTLE WOMEN, Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler
Best Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
Best Editing
THE IRISHMAN, Thelma Schoonmaker
Best Non-English-Language Film
PARASITE
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS – These awards honor WOMEN only.
Best Woman Director
Celine Sciamma, PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE
Best Woman Screenwriter
Greta Gerwig, LITTLE WOMEN
Best Animated Female
Bo Peep, Annie Potts in TOY STORY 4
Best Breakthrough Performance
Florence Pugh, MIDSOMMAR, LITTLE WOMEN and FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY
Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry
Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS:
-
Actress Defying Age and Ageism
Zhao Shuzhen, THE FAREWELL
Bravest Performance
Aisling Franciosi, THE NIGHTINGALE
Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent
Anne Hathaway, THE HUSTLER and SERENITY
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
THE PUBLIC: Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35)
Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made
CHARLIE’S ANGELS
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories.
* – I am a member of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.