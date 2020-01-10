Winners of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists* EDA Awards have been announced and the riveting comedy/drama/thriller Parasite emerged as the big winner. Parasite not only earned the Best Film award, it also won for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho), and Best Non-English Language Film.

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists' annual list of awards includes specific categories to recognize and call attention to the achievements of women in front of and behind the camera. Unlike the majority of year-end awards, the EDA Awards also calls out some of the year's missteps in feature films.







AWFJ Best of Awards – These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

PARASITE Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, PARASITE Best Screenplay, Original

PARASITE, Bong Joon-ho Best Screenplay, Adapted

LITTLE WOMEN, Greta Gerwig Best Documentary

APOLLO 11 Best Animated Film

I LOST MY BODY Best Actress

Lupita Nyong’o, US Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Florence Pugh, LITTLE WOMEN Best Actor

Adam Driver, MARRIAGE STORY Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

LITTLE WOMEN, Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler Best Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins Best Editing

THE IRISHMAN, Thelma Schoonmaker Best Non-English-Language Film

PARASITE

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS – These awards honor WOMEN only.

Best Woman Director

Celine Sciamma, PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE Best Woman Screenwriter

Greta Gerwig, LITTLE WOMEN Best Animated Female

Bo Peep, Annie Potts in TOY STORY 4 Best Breakthrough Performance

Florence Pugh, MIDSOMMAR, LITTLE WOMEN and FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS:

Actress Defying Age and Ageism

Zhao Shuzhen, THE FAREWELL Bravest Performance

Aisling Franciosi, THE NIGHTINGALE Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent

Anne Hathaway, THE HUSTLER and SERENITY Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

THE PUBLIC: Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35) Remake or Sequel That Shouldn’t Have Been Made

CHARLIE’S ANGELS AWFJ Hall of Shame Award

HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories.

