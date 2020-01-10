Riverdale Season 4 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “Varsity Blues”

The CW’s Riverdale will return after a six week winter break with season four episode 10, “Varsity Blues.” Episode 10 was directed by Roxanne Benjamin from a script by Aaron Allen and will air January 22, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues” Plot – SPIRIT WEEK — As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Petsch) goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Mendes) hits a roadblock with her latest Luna Rum recipe.

Finally, Jughead (Sprouse) is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with his personal life.





