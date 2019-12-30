Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off December 31st at 8pm ET on ABC. As always, it will be broadcast live from Times Square in New York as well as from the West Coast in Hollywood (pre-recorded), from New Orleans (which was added to the lineup in 2017), and, lastly, Miami. Headliners this year are Post Malone; Korean boyband megastars BTS; Alanis Morissette and the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill; and Sam Hunt.
Worth noting, BTS participated in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Hollywood back in 2017. This will be their first time headlining the event live in Times Square.
Lucy Hale (Katy Keene) will be co-hosting with Ryan Seacrest this year from the middle of the action in Times Square. In previous years Jenny McCarthy (The Masked Singer) had been Ryan Seacrest’s co-host while Lucy Hale handled hosting duties in New Orleans. McCarthy is taking a break from her hosting gig, stating this year she’d like to spend New Year’s Eve with her family at home.
Singer Ciara returns to host the festivities in Hollywood and Billy Porter (Pose) will host in New Orleans.
In addition to the 2020 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest headliners, the lineup includes The Jonas Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Usher, Dan + Shay, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.
ABC’s Confirmed Lineup:
- Times Square
Post Malone
BTS
Alanis Morissette and the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill
Sam Hunt
- Miami
The Jonas Brothers
- New Orleans
Billy Porter (host)
Sheryl Crow
Usher
- Hollywood
Ciara (host)
Paula Abdul
Kelsea Ballerini
Blanco Brown
Dan + Shay
Green Day
Dua Lipa
Ava Max
Megan Thee Stallion
Anthony Ramos
Salt-N-Pepa
SHAED
This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air during the following time periods:
- 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST – Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2
- 11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1
- 1:09-2:13 a.m. EST – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2