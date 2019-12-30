Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off December 31st at 8pm ET on ABC. As always, it will be broadcast live from Times Square in New York as well as from the West Coast in Hollywood (pre-recorded), from New Orleans (which was added to the lineup in 2017), and, lastly, Miami. Headliners this year are Post Malone; Korean boyband megastars BTS; Alanis Morissette and the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill; and Sam Hunt.

Worth noting, BTS participated in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Hollywood back in 2017. This will be their first time headlining the event live in Times Square.

Lucy Hale (Katy Keene) will be co-hosting with Ryan Seacrest this year from the middle of the action in Times Square. In previous years Jenny McCarthy (The Masked Singer) had been Ryan Seacrest’s co-host while Lucy Hale handled hosting duties in New Orleans. McCarthy is taking a break from her hosting gig, stating this year she’d like to spend New Year’s Eve with her family at home.

Singer Ciara returns to host the festivities in Hollywood and Billy Porter (Pose) will host in New Orleans.

In addition to the 2020 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest headliners, the lineup includes The Jonas Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Usher, Dan + Shay, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

ABC’s Confirmed Lineup:

Times Square

Post Malone

BTS

Alanis Morissette and the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill

Sam Hunt

The Jonas Brothers

Billy Porter (host)

Sheryl Crow

Usher

Ciara (host)

Paula Abdul

Kelsea Ballerini

Blanco Brown

Dan + Shay

Green Day

Dua Lipa

Ava Max

Megan Thee Stallion

Anthony Ramos

Salt-N-Pepa

SHAED

This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air during the following time periods:

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST – Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2

11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1

1:09-2:13 a.m. EST – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2







