Eddie Murphy Earns the Critics’ Choice Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Eddie Murphy, hot off of hosting the highest-rated Saturday Night Live episode since 2017, has been named as the recipient of the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards‘ Lifetime Achievement Award. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) made the announcement today, saying Murphy will be honored for “his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his brilliant portrayal of the legendary Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, for which he is nominated for Best Actor.”

Eddie Murphy will receive the honor during the star-studded awards ceremony set for Sunday, January 12, 2020. The Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on the East Coast on The CW beginning at 7pm (taped delayed on the West Coast). The awards show’s once again set to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

Taye Diggs, the star of The CW’s All American, is returning to host the awards show for the second straight year.

The CCA previously announced The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell has been chosen to receive the fourth annual #SeeHer Award.

In addition to his critically acclaimed role in Dolemite is My Name, Eddie Murphy’s credits include Beverly Hills Cop, 48 Hours, Trading Places, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, and providing the voice of the lovable sidekick, Donkey, in the Shrek film franchise. According to the CCA, Murphy ranks as the “most commercially successful African American actor in the history of the motion picture business and is one of the industry’s top-five box-office performers overall.”

Murphy earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination in 2007 for his performance in Dreamgirls. That role also earned Murphy the Best Supporting Actor award from Critics’ Choice Association and the Screen Actors Guild.

Eddie Murphy’s currently working on the sequel to 1998’s Coming to America.







