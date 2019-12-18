FBI Season 2 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Fallout”

CBS’s FBI is taking a few weeks off for the winter holidays, returning on January 7, 2020 with season two episode 11. Directed by Alex Chapple, “Fallout” was written by David Amann.

Episode 11 guest stars include Roshawn Franklin, Vedette Lim, Don Noble, Kelly Fairbrother, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Catherine Haena Kim, David Healy, Sara Bues, Anastasia Barzee, and Jerry Kernion.

The season two cast includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

“Fallout” Plot – After a businessman with a history of harassment claims against him is killed, the team suspects it may be one of his many accusers.







The FBI Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”