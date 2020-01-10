The Critics Choice Association (of which I’m a proud member) revealed the star-studded lineup of presenters for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie, Kelly Clarkson, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, and Lucy Hale are confirmed to take the stage during the awards show.

Chris Hardwick, Anne Hathaway, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Niecy Nash, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford, and Scott Wolf are also set to present during the Critics’ Choice Awards honoring the best in television and films of 2019.

Eddie Murphy will be receiving this year’s Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award from Keegan-Michael Key. Kristen Bell’s The Good Place co-star Ted Danson will present her with the special #SeeHer Award.

Taye Diggs (All American) is hosting the awards show for the second consecutive year. The show will be broadcast live on the East Coast, and taped delayed on the West Coast, beginning at 7pm on January 12, 2020 on The CW Network.

For those looking for an insight into the 2020 Oscars, the CCA reports the Critics’ Choice Awards have historically been the “most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.”

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards are produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The awards are voted on by members of the CCA (formerly known as the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and the Broadcast Film Critics Association) which is made up of 400 television, radio, and online critics.







